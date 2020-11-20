BOONE COUNTY- One lane will be closed on Route CC next week to repair drainage west of Centralia.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will replace a culvert pipe on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the intersection of Boone County Route CC and Dinwiddie School Road.
Crews will work on the culvert pipe replacement from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The replacement project will require the closure of Dinwiddie School Road and one lane of Route CC.
Crew members will flag Route CC traffic through the work zone while the replacement is occurring.
Drivers will need to use an alternate route to access Dinwiddie School Road. For more information on the road closure, visit MoDOT's website.