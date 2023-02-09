COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators approved five multidisciplinary research projects Thursday at its meeting on MU's campus. The investments will be applied at MU and University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Focusing mainly on agriculture and health, with an emphasis on clinical areas for autism treatment and dentistry, those projects will create room for over 225,000 square feet for research practice, divided between new and expanded facilities.
The newly-approved projects include:
- Doubling the animal housing capacity and expanding swine genetic lines at the National Swine Resource and Research Center,
- Building a new facility for the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment to house all aspects of the center under one roof,
- Constructing phase II of NextGen Center for Influenza Research, and
- Adding 12,000 square feet to the existing South Farm Swine Research and Education Facility to double animal housing capacity.
Overall, those four MU facilities have a budget surpassing $78 million, combining federal grants and university funds.
Whereas, in Kansas City, funds gathered from government sponsorship and gifts, reaching $120 million, will be directed to building a new Health Sciences Building, with 120,000-square-feet. This facility will support UMKC’s School of Dentistry needs.
Across both cities and campuses, the sum of the expansion and construction works are expected to be concluded between January 2025 and May 2026.
MU's 2022 performance indicators
On Thursday, UM System President Mun Choi ended the Curators meeting by sharing campus highlights from the past year.
Among research advances, research grants and national recognition for both students and faculty, Choi shared data pertaining to graduation rates, breaking them down to demographic minorities.
In 2022, MU’s general graduation rate was 75.3%, but the demographic minorities presented lower rates, being 65.3% for Black and African American students and 66.7% for Hispanic students.
The statistics of the last 10 years showed an irregular variation, with lows for both demographic groups centered in the first half of the analyzed period.
According to Choi, the disproportionate ratio of student and faculty was one of the reasons behind the low graduation rates for students of color, during the beginning of the past decade.
“We had so many students at the university but not enough faculty and staff to support them, and so, student and faculty ratio does matter,” Choi said.
Thus, when more faculty members were hired, leveling off with the number of students, that meant more follow-up was invested in students’ progress.
Meanwhile, the graduation rate for Black and African American students – which is currently 10 points below the campus’ overall rate – has been somewhat stable in past couple of years, even though it had a small increase, reaching its highest level in 2022, when observed throughout a 10-year lens.
Nonetheless, Choi is confident that 65.3% is not the peak. He is aiming for this demographic body of the campus population to reach or get closer to the general graduation rate of 75.3%. “We can do that,” Choi said.
“And that’s through the work of our advisors, the IDE program, as well as the engagement programs, such as performing undergraduate research, providing opportunities for internships," Choi said. "Those are the type of programs that increase resiliency within the program, so that students continue with their studies."
Choi added that such measures focused on achieving academic success will ultimately have a positive impact in the body of students as a whole.
In the coming year, MU will be implementing what Choi called a comprehensive campaign, “the largest in our history,” he said, which is currently being designed to “move the university forward.”
The campaign is being built over five pillars, namely, educating future leaders, saving and improving lives, sustainability, uplifting democracy and developing a “championship culture” among the campus community.