COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved the naming of Mizzou football's new indoor practice facility after a set of alumni and donors.
The Stephens Indoor Facility, which will be located adjacent to the South End Zone Facility, was unanimously approved.
It is named after MU alumni and donors Brad and Rachel Stephens.
“Brad and Rachel are generous, loyal and passionate supporters of our University and it has been a privilege to get to know them both since I arrived in Columbia,” Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. “The Stephens’ set a high bar in their commitment and support of Missouri Athletics and we are so grateful for their generosity."
According to a news release from Mizzou Athletics, Brad earned his bachelor of science in business administration in 1997 and Rachel is a 1998 graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism.
"Mizzou has been an important part of our lives, and we are excited to be able to partner with Coach Drinkwitz and the Department of Athletics on their vision for the football program," Brad said. "I have always thought athletics was an integral part of the University experience and this project continues the work which was started with the beautiful South End Zone Facility."
The new facility will include a full-length football field, an upper mezzanine level with a viewing lobby and game day facilities, including a VIP indoor tailgating opportunities.
St. Louis-based architect HOK and its Kansas City-based sports division HOK-Sport are leading the planning and design. It is expected to cost $33.1 million, all funded by private donors.
It was unanimously approved by the curators in May and is expected to open in summer 2023.