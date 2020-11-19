COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri System Board of Curators unanimously approved construction of a new $232 million hospital facility for Women's and Children's Hospital.
The plan is to centralize the central clinical campus on Hospital Drive with the Women's and Children's Hospital.
The idea of a centralized clinical campus stems from MU Health Care's desire to streamline the health care experience for patients, as well as allow room for future growth of the campus.
The new building is scheduled to begin construction in May 2021 and open in summer 2024.
The UM Curators subcommittee approved the plan on Nov. 10, according to previous reporting.
MU Health System leaders Richard Barohn, Jonathan Curtright and Steven Zweig released a statement praising the board's approval.
“We are pleased the Board of Curators has fully endorsed our plan to create a centralized, integrated clinical campus in Columbia and build a new hospital pavilion for women’s and children’s services on our central campus," the statement said. "We are committed to keeping our employees, our patients and the community informed as our plans advance, and we look forward to our bright future as a health system.”
UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said integration will begin next year under the current plans.
“I expect that it’ll begin next year, but it’s going to take some time to prepare our facilities on our main campus to accommodate the move,” Choi said. “Our goal is to rapidly make that transition to avoid additional costs that that building will incur.”
Choi said there is no official plan on the future of the current Women's and Children's Hospital building but options include using it for “swing-space use,” leasing the facility or selling it.