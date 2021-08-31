COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators will consider naming the NextGen Precision Health facility on the University of Missouri-Columbia’s campus after U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.
“For three decades, Senator Roy Blunt has championed the mission of public education in Missouri,” UM President Mun Choi said in a news release.
The Board of Curators will meet on Thursday, Sept. 2 to decide if it will name the facility the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building.
While Sen. Blunt has been in Congress, National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding increased nearly 43%since fiscal year 2016, according to a news release.
NIH research funding at the University of Missouri-Columbia has increased more than 50%.
Sen. Blunt also secured $25 million to address the doctor shortages in Missouri rural areas, the release said.
The grand opening of the facility will be held on Oct. 19. Sen. Blunt announced he will not seek reelection next August.