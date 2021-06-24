COLUMBIA − In a seven to one vote, the UM Board of Curators rejected to add an educational sign next to the Thomas Jefferson statue, which lives on the University of Missouri's campus.
The vote came during the UM Board of Curators meeting Thursday afternoon.
It was by no means an easy decision for the Curators today.
"It’s a very humbling moment to make these decisions," said Curator Darryl Chatman "these are not times we consider to be but we just feel like we’re doing the work of the university and we feel like we did the right thing.”
A 16-member task force, appointed by UM System President Mun Choi, recommended the sign in January, after Black organizations and students petitioned to have the statue removed.
The 300 word sign would have added context to the statue, the task report said, explaining the third president's achievements, but also noting that he owned slaves and supported policies that led to the removal of indigenous people from their lands.
The task force also recommended a QR code to be placed on the sign, so visitors could scan and pull up a page containing further information. The Board first voted to solely add the QR code next to the statue - that vote ended in split vote.
Last year, university leaders added security cameras to the area and purchased a $20,000 clear casing for the Jefferson tombstone that sits next to the statue. MU says the case and cameras was added to add security after incidents of vandalism to the statue and the ground it sits on.
Descendants of Jefferson donated the tombstone to MU in 1885. MU unveiled the statue in 2001.