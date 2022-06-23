COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously approved five new capital projects Thursday.
The projects will take place at MU and Missouri University of Science and Technology campuses. The projects aim to "better serve students, researchers and physicians," according to a news release.
"From expanding research facilities, centralizing services and creating a world-class welcome center, these projects will move our universities forward and improve the services and resources we provide," Board Chair Darryl Chatman said.
Four of the five projects will be at MU and one at Missouri S&T, and include the following:
- University of Missouri Research Reactor - A $20 million, three-story addition to the MU Research Reactor's North Building, resulting in a 40,000 square-foot expansion to the existing facility.
- Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building - A $16.5 million, fourth-floor expansion of an estimated 18,200 square-feet of research space, including wet lab and office space.
- Pershing Commons & Student Health Center - A $10.8 million project will renovate the Pershing Commons space and relocating the MU Student Health Center from the University Physicians Medical Building. MU will move the health center to a more convenient location for students.
- MU Lottes Health Science Library - An $8.5 million renovation of the building which will consolidate and modernize the library space, including a renovation of the first and third floors to accommodate child health faculty, moving them from their Keene Street location and providing them a direct connection to the School of Medicine and University Hospital.
- Missouri S&T Welcome Center - A $25.75 million, 30,000 square-foot Welcome Center which will house undergraduate, graduate and international admissions, and enrollment management departments. The center will also have event spaces for open houses, lectures and other events.
"The important research we conduct at our universities improves the lives of people in Missouri and beyond," UM President Mun Choi said.
"Cutting-edge research needs cutting-edge facilities, and the investments we make today will expand our research enterprise to conduct even more life-saving research," Choi said. "I also appreciate Chancellor Mo Dehghani’s bold vision for the Missouri S&T campus; the Welcome Center is the first component of the comprehensive plan."