MEXICO − Employees of Noble Health are speaking out about the hospital system, following the suspension of services and the furlough of employees at two of its rural hospitals.

Noble Health announced Wednesday that 175 employees of the Audrain Community Hospital and the Callaway Community Hospital would be laid off. The hospital system said employees would have health care benefits until the end of April.

A former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, told KOMU 8 that there were "whispers around the office" in mid-March that the company didn't have enough funds to pay employees and IT.

She said she didn't know things were going bad until it was too late.

"They didn't even care, and they left us in the dark. They just kept saying, 'Everything's gonna be okay, everything's gonna be okay,'" the former employee said.

A current employee, who also wanted to remain anonymous, said employees wanted the hospitals to survive. That employee said pay was delayed on March 18, but most employees have gotten those pay stubs since then. But when pay day came around on April 1, no one received a pay stub. Noble Health confirmed to KOMU 8 that it delayed two rounds of paychecks for hourly employees.

"We can only do so much. And with that being my only income, I don't know how much longer I can go without, you know, just working without being paid and calling for my savings. I don't know."

Nancy Mays, a spokesperson for Noble Health, told KOMU 8 News in an email that its top priorities are payroll, benefits and taxes. The hospitals are holding biweekly meetings for employees.

Mays confirmed that Noble Health is having several discussions with "interested parties" wanting to buy the hospitals. She said Noble Health has received one letter of intent, but it is non-binding.