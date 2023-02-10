COLUMBIA — Red Friday is a tradition celebrated all across Chiefs Kingdom. Feb. 10 marks the biggest Red Friday of the season as the Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. One custom t-shirt shop in downtown Columbia is supporting this Red Friday with some custom phrases of its own.
573 Tees is making shirts with custom phrases from Chiefs players. However, these aren't just any phrases. These are quotes from Chiefs unanimous all-pro tight end Travis Kelce. His postgame interview after defeating the Bengals in the AFC Championship game inspired two of the store's best sellers, "Know your role and shut your mouth Jabroni" and "Burrowhead my a**!"
"When Travis Kelce said those quotes, every t-shirt designer around the country heard the lightbulb go off," Miki Merritt, owner of 573 Tees, said.
Merritt has owned 573 Tees for a little over three years. The company started as an online shop in September of 2019. The shop had so much success online that it was able to lock down a location in downtown Columbia in August 2021.
Merritt has been following the Chiefs all season and said that 573 Tees is the perfect place to get a shirt for Red Friday.
"Red Friday has been big on social media the last few years, so that's what I do. I throw on my red t-shirt to support the Chiefs on Fridays," Merritt said.
Merritt said the key to having shirts jump off the shelves is a combination of luck, and speed. 573 Tees sold the most of its Kelce t-shirts just hours after the AFC Championship game ended. Merritt was able to get those hot sellers off the printing press and in his customers' hands fast. Merritt credits the store on its flexibility.
"We don't have to wait for 100 orders to be placed," Merritt said. "You can walk in and get your custom printed shirt in just minutes."
The shop uses a direct-to-garment (DTG) machine to print its custom phrases on hoodies, t-shirts, and more. The shop also supports a handful of local athletes with name-image-likeness (NIL) sponsorships. The support from Chiefs Kingdom has been on full display ahead of Super Bowl LVII with these quotes from Kelce on their shirts.
COLUMBIA- Today 573 Tees in downtown Columbia is all set for #RedFriday with their new custom tshirt designs as the chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVII @KOMUnews #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/y9lMmCjCVW— Davis Suppes (@davis_suppes) February 10, 2023
On social media, Chiefs Kingdom is showing their pride. Here are a few pictures from organizations across the state celebrating Red Friday.
The Chiefs look to win their second Super Bowl title in just four seasons on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Merritt said he already has some ideas for new shirts if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, but he doesn't want to jinx it by printing on any shirts before the game. The store is located at 910 Alley A in downtown Columbia.