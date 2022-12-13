COLUMBIA - A number of customers are concerned after not hearing from Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, for days, weeks and even months for some.
Gygr offers a metered service for 42 counties in mid-Missouri, including cities like Columbia, Boonville, De Soto, Moberly, Versailles and Mexico.
According to Gygr's website, gas deliveries are computer scheduled, allowing the company to "anticipate [customers'] needs and keep your tank full."
Its website also outlines directions for customers, which includes reading a meter and using their "Self-Billing" book and rate chart. After that, Gygr says to mail your "Meter Slip" and payment to Gygr.
One customer of six years, Jacob Stockglausner, said he and his wife did not notice a problem until about a month of Gygr not coming to fill up their tank and his propane levels getting low.
"We hadn't noticed them come in, we actually saw a post on Facebook, there was a rumor that they were out of business, just closed down and shut the doors without telling anyone," Stockglausner said. "And you know, that got us curious. We talked to some other people in the neighborhood. And they were like, 'Yeah, we've heard the same thing.'"
KOMU 8 News reached out to Gygr for comment multiple times Tuesday afternoon but did not get a response. There was also an automated message on its phone line saying its mailbox is full. There is no confirmation that the company is out of business, but multiple individuals told KOMU 8 they have not been able to get in contact with the company.
The dilemma comes with customers wanting to potentially seek alternatives to Gygr.
Legally, there is a state statute that prohibits one company from filling up another company's propane tank. The statute reads:
"No person, firm or corporation, other than the owner and those authorized by the owner so to do, shall sell, fill, refill, deliver or permit to be delivered, or use in any manner any liquefied petroleum gas container or receptacle for any gas, compound, or for any other purpose whatsoever."
KOMU 8 News spoke with a propane company that said it received calls all day Tuesday from customers with questions about switching companies, but all the company could do was refer to the statute.
The Missouri Propane Safety Commission also referred to the statute when asked about what other alternatives customers have to switch.
Both entities confirmed that the only way to not go against the statute would be for a household to purchase an entirely new propane tank, which - according to Forbes - ranges anywhere between $400 to $3,000.
Stockglausner says as of Tuesday, his propane tank is 30% full, which he anticipates will last his family about three more weeks.
"It's pretty scary," Stockglausner said. "I mean, it's one of those things that you know, you take for granted and you're like oh well you know, you have the heat, you don't even have to think about it, they come and refill it. And now the chance that we might not get any propane, it's a pretty scary thought for sure."
He says he called a couple other propane companies like Bollinger Propane and MFA Oil. He said they told them there's a tank shortage and that it would be unlikely they could give every household a new tank.
Stockglausner said his heat, fireplace and water heater all use propane. He said he and his wife have begun to think about ways to save it, which he says will be difficult because they also have two young children in the house.
"We're going to have to probably start taking less time in the shower," he said. "You know, other than that, just keeping the heat down. But it's still one of those things that you're inevitably going to run out of gas at some point."
Stockglausner said the worst case scenario for his family is running out of propane and having to stay with a friend if it gets too cold in his house, or having a pipe burst. But he, along with dozens of other customers who have voiced their concerns online, only want one question answered.
"It's kind of a big mystery," he said. "Everyone's wondering, what the heck's going on?"