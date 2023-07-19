MIDWAY - The Powerball has reached its seventh highest jackpot in U.S. history. The estimation is one billion dollars. The cash value would come to approximately $516 million dollars.
Winning numbers are: 7,10,11,13,24 with a Powerball of 24 and a Powerplay of 2X.
Mid-Missourians have been lining up at gas stations and convenience stores to grab a ticket before the draw. One worker mentioned almost every customer Wednesday purchasing at least one ticket.
A regular power-ball player, Lori Gorlinsky, continues to play despite the low chances of winning.
"If you don't play, you can't win," said Gorlinsky.
If she were to win, she said her son expects a new car.
"I'd move, get a house on the beach and another in the mountains," she said.
While most people were excited to enter the lottery, not everyone thinks its a good idea.
One Mid-Way employee, Ezekiel Stokes, said he used to play but stopped because the odds weren't in his...or anyone's favor.
"Its near impossible. Most of that money could better go to bills or savings or you know something else," he said.
In Missouri, funds from the Powerball go to support public education.