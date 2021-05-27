JEFFERSON CITY — High demand for furniture and delays from suppliers is creating a long wait time for customers.
Some local furniture retailers have seen business double within the last year.
"We were one of the recipients of COVID-19. We benefitted from it," said Dave Mehmert, co-owner of JC Mattress and Furniture Showrooms.
Mehmert said he thinks the pandemic has influenced customers' desire for new furniture.
"People are at home looking at their houses, saying hey, you know, let's get some new furniture," Mehmert said. "They're not going out and spending it on vacations."
However, unless customers buy from the showroom, they could be waiting until the winter.
Mehmert said the waitlist for furniture is at least six months.
"I received furniture the other day that I ordered back in September," Mehmert said. "Inventory is hard to come by. We've had a lot of inventory where we went in and we realized what was happening so we kept buying and buying, so we've had inventory through this past year."
Judy Walker was looking for new chairs and isn't concerned about the wait.
"If I find a chair that I like, it's not going to bother me at all. I'll wait," Walker said.
Mehmert said that there have been issues with production of fabrics and foam, which has also slowed things down.
Although furniture sales have gone up, so have the prices for furniture, ocean freight and land freight.
Mehmert said there aren't enough truck drivers to deliver the furniture, which means the cost for delivery is even higher.
JC's have had to increase their prices from 5% to 10% in the last year.
Mehmert said he predicts prices will stabilize over time and go back down.