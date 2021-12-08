COLUMBIA − A downtown Columbia Mediterranean restaurant will close its doors after 32 years in business.
International Café owners Elizabeth Hernandez-Gumati and Mohamed Gumati announced their retirement from the restaurant in a Facebook post.
Customers are coming in to get one last bite before they close.
Taylor Bacon is a regular customer and says he has dined at the restaurant since the 1990s. Bacon said it has not changed a bit.
"I came here to get the soup and I was comforted that it was the same recipe," Bacon said. "Same flavor, same everything 20 years later. So that's, it's gonna be hard to let go."
It was another customer's first time at the restaurant. Logan Boldan said after raking leaves with his father, they decided to grab a some food at the café.
"Well, I'm happy we could get here before it gets out so I can try it," Boldan said. "My dad says it is the best and that's awesome."
Customer Liz Wells' first visit was to the Mediterranean Café when it was located on Hitt Street. Over the years, Wells said she has gotten to know the owner Elizabeth and they often talk about their kids. Wells said her last visit was about two weeks ago at the restaurant's current location on Ninth Street.
The last day for the International Café will be at the end of December 2021.