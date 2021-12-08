International Cafe Customers

Customers line up to get a taste of the International Café before it closes. 

 Veronica Townsend, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA − A downtown Columbia Mediterranean restaurant will close its doors after 32 years in business. 

International Café owners Elizabeth Hernandez-Gumati and Mohamed Gumati announced their retirement from the restaurant in a Facebook post

Customers are coming in to get one last bite before they close. 

Customer for over 20 years

Customer Taylor Bacon has been going to the International Café since the 1990s. He finds the closing bittersweet but imagines that the owners' lives are going to be happier and easier.

Taylor Bacon is a regular customer and says he has dined at the restaurant since the 1990s. Bacon said it has not changed a bit. 

"I came here to get the soup and I was comforted that it was the same recipe," Bacon said. "Same flavor, same everything 20 years later. So that's, it's gonna be hard to let go."

First Time Customer

Logan Boldan enjoys his first taste of International Café. 

It was another customer's first time at the restaurant. Logan Boldan said after raking leaves with his father, they decided to grab a some food at the café. 

"Well, I'm happy we could get here before it gets out so I can try it," Boldan said. "My dad says it is the best and that's awesome."

Customer Liz Wells' first visit was to the Mediterranean Café when it was located on Hitt Street. Over the years, Wells said she has gotten to know the owner Elizabeth and they often talk about their kids. Wells said her last visit was about two weeks ago at the restaurant's current location on Ninth Street.

"They have worked hard, giving customers great food, kind words, and a comfortable place to enjoy a meal," Wells said via Facebook. "I’m sad to see it go, but am happy the owners are still young enough to enjoy retirement. Best wishes." 

The last day for the International Café will be at the end of December 2021. 

