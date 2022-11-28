COLUMBIA - Cyber Monday is predicted to surpass this year's Black Friday sales with totals to reach $11.2 billion across the U.S., according to Adobe's 2022 Holiday Shopping Report.
The past few Black Friday online shopping totals break down as follows:
- This year, sales hit a record breaking $9.12 billion
- $8.92 billion in 2021
- $9.03 billion in 2020
However, in-person spending is still predicted to account for over half of the retail spending this holiday. The National Retail Federation reports that 67% of Americans plan to shop in-store.
One local business, Bailey & Blush Boutique, is new to Columbia this year.
Lauren Bailey, the owner, said she experienced the boutique's first rush of in-person shopping this past weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
She said there was an increased number of foot traffic on Friday, which she attributed to the University of Arkansas versus University of Missouri game. She said the foot traffic was similar to a previous home football game.
"I know that's a weird comparison, but I mean, like the Missouri Georgia game, so many people were coming through," said Bailey. "I definitely would compare it to that, it was a heavier traffic for sure."
She said she also experienced a similar turnout for Small Business Saturday.
"Saturday was really awesome. It was our first Small Business Saturday, so we really didn't know what to expect, but I feel like it was a really good turnout for us being so new," she said.
Bailey also said she thinks it is important for small businesses, like hers, to participate in the Small Business Saturday sales. She said most shoppers can overlook the local businesses in their community on Black Friday.
"It's Black Friday, everybody's going to a box store. I mean, you're gonna go to Walmart, Target, Best Buy. You're not going to go to your small businesses on Black Friday. I think it's important to celebrate your small businesses in the same way," she said.
Bailey & Blush has been open since early March of this year and is originally from the St. Louis area.
Bailey decided to move to Columbia after her mom found the retail space while in town for a Mizzou game. Her mom grew up 25 miles outside of Columbia and her father attended the University of Missouri for law school, so Bailey said Columbia has always had a special place in her heart.
After moving into the retail space and opening up shop, Bailey said she has made friends with the people on her block.
She said she was not necessarily worried about competing with the other boutiques downtown because she values their friendship and the variety of clothing more. She said business downtown means more business for everyone.
"If somebody's popping to a boutique, a couple spots down, they're probably going to come in and say hi to us, too, which means new faces for everybody," Bailey said.
Bailey & Blush is not currently online, but Bailey said the store will most likely end up online in the near future. She says it could possibly be done by next fall.
For other businesses, large and small, the National Retail Federation predicts that there will be roughly 63.9 million shoppers participating in Cyber Monday, which account for the other 38% of shoppers which did not plan to shop on Black Friday.