MEXICO, Mo. — A Mexico woman was hospitalized Wednesday after she was involved in a crash with a car while riding her bicycle.
According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, Hong Jin, 53, was riding a bicycle on the northbound shoulder of South Clark Street when she swerved slightly into the northbound lane. She was then struck by a vehicle also driving northbound. Mark Elwood, age 66 of Auxvasse, was the driver, according to the department.
Jin was transported to University Hospital where she was admitted for her injuries. It's unclear what her condition is or whether she remains hospitalized.