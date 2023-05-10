DALLAS COUNTY - Dallas County deputies arrested Matthew Fleetwood, Tuesday in connection to a terrorist threat, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office and the Buffalo Police Department were called to the Dallas County Library for a suspicious letter that was found by a worker in the book drop off, according to a probable cause statement.
The letter claimed there was seven devices in and around Buffalo. There was a reference to one device in the schools described to be a chemical weapon that could "leave a hole the size of a football field," the statement said.
Fleetwood is charged with four counts of second-degree terrorist threat and one count of making a false bomb threat, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials searched school buildings, daycares, county government buildings and the city government buildings, but didn't find any devices.
Law enforcement went into the Buffalo High School, Buffalo Prairie Middle School, D.A. Mallory Elementary School, Buffalo Preschool and the Dallas County School District Daycare, according to the probable cause statement. The schools were placed on lock down as well.
The author of the letter, who called himself Jack, stated he was paid to kill Matthew Fleetwood. The letter also included a list of demands:
- Locking Fleetwood and his wife in a motel room next to Wal-Mar for 2 month;
- Giving Fleetwood $1.5 million for "his pain and suffering;" and
- Allow Fleetwood and his wife to visit with their children in the hotel weekly
Fleetwood's bond is set at $75,000, according to the sheriff's office.