COLUMBIA – Damaged items are costing second-hands stores money in mid-Missouri. The less money they make means less money going back to the community.
Columbia's Love Seat spends $500 or more throwing away items it cannot sell, recycle or repurpose.
Sherri Hockett, Love Seat’s general manager, said the staff tries to be selective about the items they receive. They check out the furniture while picking it up, but clothing and smaller items that comes in bags or boxes are a different story.
“We can’t always see what’s in there," Hockett said.
Love Seat can’t sell items like burnt pots and pans and stained towels. It encourages people to donate items like plates, bowls and chairs in full sets.
“We try to give that back to our clients, something that looks nice and that they can be proud of," Hockett said.
Love Seat’s website can tell you what are appreciated donations, but the most needed items are mattresses, box springs, washers, dryers, dressers and sofas and small kitchen appliances.
“The community has been very generous,” Hockett said. “We’re just looking for things in good shape and working order, so we don’t have to dispose of them or find a way to dispose of them.”
The cost to throw away damaged items takes money away from Love Columbia, an organization that gives back to the community.
The organization helps people pay for utilities, rent, medical bills and other necessities.
Hockett asks people to donate things they would be proud of to have and to donate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hockett doesn’t want items to be left outside overnight where they can be exposed to animals and weather.
On the other hand, MERS Missouri Goodwill wants people to bring all donations they have.
Mark Kahrs, the Vice President of Retail Operations, said their goal is to find a way to use the donations.
“Don’t worry if it’s broken or damaged. Our goal is to find a use for all of it," Kahrs said.
Goodwill tries to recycle items before throwing them away, like Love Seat. Kahrs said they have been looking into selling glassware to smash rooms.
Its website can tell you what are not accepted donations, like furniture, computer monitors, car parts, food and mattresses.
TVs are another item Goodwill won’t accept. Kahrs said it cost stores in Missouri about $750,000 to recycle old TVs properly.
Goodwill also tries to encourage people to donate some items to more appropriate organizations, like building supplies and paint cans to Habitat for Humanity.
If there are no other options, Goodwill does have to throw away damaged items, and that money is, like Love Seat’s money, taken away from the community.
Goodwill’s Excel Center is a free high school for adults looking to earn a high school diploma. Money from sales goes toward funding this program and other career centers in Missouri.
Both organizations want to provide as much money to their programs as possible, so before donating, look to see if it’s better to just toss.