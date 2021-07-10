PERRY — Overnight storms inflicted damage on dozens of buildings in Perry, leaving the town without power and cluttering the streets and yards with torn-down trees.
The National Weather Service reported that 90 mile-per-hour straight-line winds swept through the town, part of a storm cell that affected much of northeastern Missouri. Multiple emergency service crews, including the Red Cross and Missouri SEMA, were on hand to help with the recovery process.
Perry mayor Jim McIntire expressed gratitude for clean-up efforts made by volunteer crews and residents.
“This community really stands well together, and everybody helps everybody," said McIntire. Neighbors help neighbors, we’ve got people coming in from other communities, the power companies helping us get the power back up. So yeah, everybody is pretty much just helping.”
Multiple businesses in the downtown district suffered structural damage, including blown-off roofing, windows and walls. Gary Wulfekammer, co-owner of G&L Resale, spent the day boarding up missing windows and assessing damage to the building.
The 20-year Perry resident said he's never seen a storm like this.
"We were hearing noises, thinking it was shutters rattling around the house or something like that," said Wulfekammer. "Once the storm kind of let up and I could look outside, I saw all these limbs down and knew better than that."
Damage was also reported at Mark Twain Lake at the Blackjack Marina dock. The landing was closed to the public, and KOMU 8 was unable to gain access due to safety precautions.
As of Saturday afternoon, the power was still out in Perry and its surrounding neighborhoods. The outage, caused by dozens of downed power lines, has the potential to last multiple days.
"Even communities outside of here, where Ameren [operates], lost their power," said McIntire. "It's been pretty devastating as far as power."
A curfew of 10 p.m. is in effect across the town. Resources for food and shelter can be found on the Perry Facebook page.