COLUMBIA - Workers of the Daniel Boone Regional Library announced last week their plan to form a union called Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United.
The union would cover workers at Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and Southern Boone County Public Library.
"And we're listened to, but we're not heard. And so I think that our union will allow us to collectively stand together," Kat Stone Underwood, Columbia library public services librarian, said.
The workers said they felt the impact of high turnover and unsafe working conditions, and have witnessed the harassment of both patrons and co-workers.
While some employees aren't happy, Seth Smith, public services librarian and Amy Heidenreich, library associate, said they believe the library is a great place to work.
In their guest commentary published in the Columbia Missourian, they said they found nothing but kindness, mentoring and compassion during their time working at the library.
"We want to set the record straight: Daniel Boone Regional Library is a great place to work. Between us, we have 30 years working there and we always discover something new each day, and our careers have flourished. We have jobs we love at the an amazing place," as written in the op-ed article.
The management spoke out about the matter and acknowledges that its workers have the right to engage in organizing activities, however, stating that some supporters of the move to unionize made factually inaccurate or untrue statements.
"We recognize the importance and value in supporting our staff who are responsible for providing superior customer service to the general public we serve in Boone County and Callaway Counties," Margaret Conroy, Executive Director of the Daniel Boone Regional Library, said.
"We support them in a number of ways. The staff, like the general public, have differing opinions on a number of topics like how we handle COVID. We know that not all of our management decisions will please everyone, but we strive to work as a team."