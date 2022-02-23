COLUMBIA - This year is the 100th anniversary of the Columbia Public Library. The Library is the headquarters of the Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) system.
Other libraries in the system include Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library, and the Southern Boone County Public Library.
The library held their first presentation Wednesday night to educate members of the community, both in person and on Zoom, about the early history and the creation of the first public library in the Columbia community. The event was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County.
Tim Dollens has been an employee of the DBRL System for over 30 years. Dollens, is an MU graduate is a genealogist and amateur historian, said that the Columbia Public library is very influential.
"Our library kinda sets the curve for a lot of the libraries around the country, I mean that's not a secret, it's pretty well known in libraries around the state and the country."
KOMU was also shown one of the oldest books in the entire library, the 25th Anniversary edition of the Columbia Missouri Herald. It was published in 1895 in downtown Columbia, where Seoul Taco is now.
"It was donated by the son of the man who published it in the 1920's he wanted to make sure that the library had a copy of it."
It has been digitized so that everyone can read through the 201 page reference book.
Dollens even read the some of the first pages of the book, "There are fewer handsomer places places in Missouri than the elegant home of Colonel E.C. Moore."
The event covered from 1899-1922, the years when the library was operated by volunteers. The library then opened as a tax based public library in 1922. The event also discussed how the efforts of Tuesday Club, a women's social group, were linked to the formation of the library.
The next event celebrating the library's history is still yet to be scheduled, but is expected for some time in April or May.