COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library staff passed a vote Monday morning to unionize. The new union will include employees from Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and the Southern Boone County Public Library.
It will be the first library union in the state.
The vote was held among members of a collective bargaining unit, which did not include library supervisors, managers or confidential employees. Of the 156 workers who cast a ballot, 65% voted in favor of unionization under the name DBRLWorkersUnited, according to a press release.
The group will be represented by the American Federation of State and County Municipal Employees.
The next step for the library will be negotiating a contract with the bargaining unit, although a timeline has not yet been established for this process.
The employees announced their intent to unionize in February of this year, citing unsafe working conditions and a high turnover rate.
"The library's employees are a very important part of the services we provide our community and job satisfaction has always been important to us," said Margaret Conroy, executive director of the DBRL. "We are looking forward to learning more about their specific concerns through the bargaining process."
This story is developing and will be updated.