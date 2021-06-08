COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library is updating their safety measures and moving back towards normal operations.
The library has announced that all vaccinated patrons will not be required to wear a mask while in the library. They do request that unvaccinated patrons continue wearing a mask while inside. There will no longer be capacity limits inside the library.
The children's computers will also be reopening.
At the Columbia location, patrons will now be able to reserve the study rooms and use the quiet reading room.
The bookmobile is resuming scheduled stops at Moser’s Foods on Rangeline in Columbia. Patrons will be required to wear masks when browsing inside the bookmobile.
