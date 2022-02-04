COLUMBIA - Citing high turnover and increasingly unsafe working conditions, Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) workers announced their plan to form a union as Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United.
The new union would cover workers at Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and Southern Boone County Public Library.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United said they felt the impact of high turnover and unsafe working conditions, and said they have witnessed the harassment of both patrons and co-workers.
According to the DBRL Workers United, after realizing that the administration had done little to address staff’s longstanding concerns over safety, workers decided it was time to take action and unionize.
"I think a lot of people have come forward to talk to their manager, supervisor about a specific issue, but things don't change when one person comes forward," Dakota Hommes, who worked as a library assistant at Columbia public library, said. "They change when we all come forward together."
"And we're listened to, but we're not heard. And so I think that our union will allow us to collectively stand together," Columbia public library public services librarian Kat Stone Underwood said.
The union asked for better interdepartmental communication and further development on various aspects, such as equitable pay, professional development, and a safer workplace environment.
“Specific concerns have not been shared with library administration,” Daniel Boone Regional Library Public Relations Manager Mitzi St. John said in an email. “We can speak more effectively once we have a clear understanding of staff concerns.”
In the future, the union hopes to have their board voluntarily recognized as a union. If that doesn't happen, they will go to a secret ballot election.
“Because I think really, a lot of us want the same things. We want clear communication. We want policies that protect our staff. We want our staff to feel cared for at the library,” Underwood said.