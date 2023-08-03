COLUMBIA − DASA held its seventh annual COMO Try Para Sports event this summer at the MU Rec Center.
DASA, or Disabled Athletes Sports Association, allows individuals with physical disabilities an opportunity to try a variety of adaptive sports regardless of physical challenges. The organization is based in St. Louis, but in 2017, it expanded by creating a branch in Columbia.
Over 300 athletes around the state participate in DASA. Every summer, DASA returns to Columbia for the annual COMO Try Para Sports event. The event introduces sports to individuals with physical disabilities and then offers ongoing sports to people in the area.
"Sports help you overcome any diversity. You set goals for yourself," DASA founder and executive director Kelly Behlman said.
Around 30 participants registered for this year's event, which featured wheelchair basketball, cycling, tennis, power wheelchair soccer, rock climbing, swimming, and strength and fitness training.
"I think the first year we did this, we had seven [sports], so this is good," Behlman said.
Belham is also a physical therapist who spent the last 26 years mixing physical therapy with sports.
"The individual is no longer a patient," Behlman said. "They're an individual with a purpose, and we are celebrating. We're empowering their ability."
DASA's mission is to empower people like 11-year-old Ryleigh Rowe of Columbia, to find their inner athlete. Ryleigh has spina-bifida and has been participating in DASA events since she was 5 years old.
"Today it's full circle because she's one of the bigger kids helping the other little kids be able to play some of the sports and try them out and see what they like," Ryleigh's dad, Ron Rowe, said.
DASA has no age limit. Be on the lookout for real adult competitors like Kiland Sampá .
Sampá is from St. Louis and volunteers for many DASA events like the one in Columbia. He considers himself a true viking.
"Oh, I'm very proud! Stand up Parkway!" Sampá said.
As a high school freshman at Parkway North, Sampá was a rising star athlete. He was only 15 when he competed on the varsity tennis team. That was until July 7, 2013.
"I don't know where I would be right now. I probably would have drowned, so it's [very] scary to think about."
Before returning home from a tennis tournament, Sampá and his tennis partner decided to go for a swim.
"I thought I was diving into the deep end, which was 8 feet, but I ended up diving into about 4 feet of pool, so when I dove in, I hit my head and [was] instantly paralyzed," Sampá explained.
Unable to move, Sampá's tennis partner had to pull him out of the water.
"I'm a little jokester. He thought I was joking around," Sampá said.
He admitted it was a slow and sometimes weary race over the years.
"I remember being very sad and miserable," Sampá said. "Mostly just 'cause I couldn't walk. Like I didn't care about sports or anything."
That was until he met Behlman for his therapy.
"She asked me about sports. She asked me about tennis. I said I can't play tennis because I can't hold the racket," Sampá said.
"[I] Duct taped a racket to his hand and told him, you will play tennis again. You're just going to play it differently," Behlman said.
Now, Sampá coaches and plays tennis for fun, but that little bit of hope also helped him find new love − rugby.
"Life changing. I love it because of the camaraderie, the relationships [that] I've built, and because it's a team sport," he said.
This year marks 10 years since Sampá's pool accident, and at age 25, he may be more of an athlete than he was before.
"We just won the national championship this past season," Sampá said.
He also has some advice if you see him in the grocery store. He says, don't call him an inspiration.
"Not an inspiration. I'm not an inspiration. I'm just a regular guy."
Sampá may be "just a regular guy," but he's excelled past extraordinary circumstances.
"It's definitely made me stronger and changed my perspective on life for sure," Sampá added.
DASA has reminded us we can still compete when life sometimes tries to take us out of the game.
Behlman said para sports aligns with the Olympics. She said the Olympics and paralympics are being held in Paris in the summer of 2024. DASA has two athletes on the Quad Rugby team going to Paris.
To learn more about DASA call (636) 477-0716 or visit the website at DASAsports.org.