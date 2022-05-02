BOONE COUNTY - The City of Columbia and Boone County announced an update to the Boone Indicators Dashboard on Monday. The dashboard gives information for a variety of health, education, social, economic and housing data for issues relevant to Boone County.
Human Services Manager Steve Hollis said the dashboard gives a better understanding of Boone County's stakeholders and allows for more strategic city planning.
"The stakeholders of the Boone Indicators Dashboard are really varied," Hollis said. "It starts actually with the media. We get a lot of media requests for data. And what this does is lets us send the media straight to the dashboard to get most of the information they need."
The new update implements the latest information from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Hollis said the 2020 Census data is one of the most important additions.
"The biggest update that were proud to announce is the upload of all the 2020 census data," he said.
The data warehouse was also updated. The data warehouse allows for searchable information on the website.
"The Boone Indicators Dashboard is critical for planning and measuring our collective impact in the community," Hollis said. "The dashboard also serves as a key resource for a wide variety of community stakeholders by making information about our community easily accessible." the City of Columbia Division of Human Services said in a press release.
The BID partners include the Boone County Community Services Department, the City of Columbia Division of Human Services, the Heart of Missouri United Way and the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy. Hollis said this makes it an easier process for policy makers.
"And it's also an important tool for our policy makers and elected officials so they can get easy access to the data they need to make decisions about public policy," he said.