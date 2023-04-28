COLUMBIA — The Day Dreams Foundation opened its doors to the public on Friday for an event to commemorate the opening of its upgraded office space.
The foundation grants scholarships and equipment to kids ages 5-18 who need financial assistance in order to participate in extracurricular activities. Commonly funded activities include youth sports, music lessons, drama classes and youth summer camps.
Since its launch in 2014, Day Dreams has donated over $300,000 worth of scholarships and equipment to children in need.
At the event, youth attendees could sign their names on the "Star Wall" of the new facility. They also had the chance to meet Missouri football player Joe Moore III, who is an ambassador for the foundation.
The football star said as soon as he heard about the foundation, he knew he had to get involved.
"When I read about this, I couldn't pass it up," Moore said. "It just reminded me of when I was a kid and couldn't get help... being able to repeat it and actually help kids, that's a big part of me."
Day Dreams Foundation Board President, Kelsey Kirchhoff, said having an ambassador like Moore brings a lot of attention and positive benefits to the organization.
"We give a ton of football scholarships. So there are so many kids that look up to our MU athletes, and so [the fact] that he is willing to come out today, and maybe meet some of those kiddos and show his support... I think it's amazing," Kirchhoff said.
Moore said it's his responsibility as an athlete to promote foundations like Day Dreams that raise money to support kids.
"We have a media platform... we have a lot of people just paying attention. I feel like getting this program out there, other people will see what this is about, see this is for a positive cause," Moore said. "I feel like that [will make] other people easily join us."
The open house drew several dozen visitors and according to the organizers, was a huge success.