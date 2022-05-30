BOONE COUNTY − The man accused of calling a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare was extradited to the Boone County Jail Saturday.
Alexzander Green, 25, has a court hearing set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to jail records. Green is charged with first-degree terroristic threat, first-degree harassment and second-degree child endangerment. He does not have bond.
The St. Joseph native was arrested by local police in Atchison, Kansas a few days after he allegedly threatened the KinderCare Child Center in the 2400 block of West Ash Street on May 17.
According to court documents, Green called the daycare and said he put a bomb in the building to kill someone. The probable cause statement said Green had called and harassed the daycare on prior occasions as well.
The Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad was called in to investigate the threat, along with bomb-sniffing dogs from the University of Missouri Police Department and the Capitol Police in Jefferson City.
Teachers and staff evacuated the children to a nearby building until police gave the all-clear.
Columbia Police reached out to the Atchison Police Department for assistance in locating Green. Atchison Police located and arrested him without incident, according to officers.