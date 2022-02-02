COLUMBIA — As snow continues to fall in mid-Missouri, local daytime warming centers are extending their hours to accommodate as many people as possible.
Turning Point, located at 702 Wilkes Blvd., will extend its operating hours from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Salvation Army Harbor House will also be open both days from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Wabash Bus Station, which opened its temporary overnight warming center on Tuesday, will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Friday.
Room at the Inn will be open daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to the city of Columbia. The overnight warming center relocated on Sunday to the Missouri United Methodist Church.
Many city and administrative buildings are closed Wednesday due to the severe conditions, which means some daytime warming centers will not be available. These closures include:
- Columbia Activity and Recreation Center (ARC)
- Boone County Government Center
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services
City officials recommend checking with other warming centers before arriving. For a list of warming centers/shelters in Columbia and their contact information, visit the city's website.
Below are warming centers across mid-Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Cole County
- Clarke Senior Center: Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Salvation Army Center of Hope: overnight shelter
Callaway County
- Callaway County Health Department: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Cooper County
- Boonslick Senior Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Maries County
- Maries County Library - Vienna: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Maries County Library - Belle: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Miller County
- Miller County Library - Eldon & Iberia: call for hours and information, (573)-392-6657
Moniteau County
- California Nutrition Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -4 p.m.
Morgan County
- Morgan County Library: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. -1 p.m.
- Westside Senior Center: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Osage County
- Osage County Library: Tuesday/Thursday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Wednesday/Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Osage County Health Department: Monday-Friday, 8-4:30 p.m.