COLUMBIA - Monday was the first bargaining session between the Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United (DBRLWU) and the Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) administration.
Employees announced their intent to unionize in February of this year, citing unsafe working conditions and a high turnover rate. Staff then voted to unionize in May, making it the first union of library workers in Missouri.
The DBRLWU and administration went over a list of demands proposed by the union. The document included 25 articles requesting changes for a range of topics, such as hours of work, scheduling changes, wages, holidays, paid-time off, benefits and safety.
DBRLWU President Wendy Rigby said the goal is to get a mutually-agreed upon contract so that they can move forward and work collaboratively. She said they went over the grounds for negotiating during Monday's meeting.
“We started on our side, reading through our proposals," Rigby said. "We had 25 articles and we just read through each one and gave our justifications for each one. They didn't really respond with as many questions. They just took it all in and that's kind of how we left today's session."
DBRL Executive Director Margaret Conroy said Monday was an introductory meeting.
“The union presented their demands for the contract," Conroy said. "They read through them, gave us the opportunity to ask any questions we had, and then we determined what our next steps are going to be."
There were no decisions made Monday. The next session will be on Oct. 14 where negotiations will go into further depth. The administration will also have the opportunity to give the union counter proposals.
“We hope that we can start coming to an agreement on many of these proposals," Rigby said. "It may take a while, but we'll just start with ones that are simpler and easier to come to consensus on."
Union contracts and negotiations can take months, Conroy said.
“We just want to take the time to do it right," she said. "It could take the average union contract over 400 days to come to agreement on. I hope it doesn't take that long because we all want to be able to just move forward with the service that we're providing for our customers."
Right now, the administration is looking at sections in the bargaining contract that they can quickly address, then they will move to the bigger demands.
“I would predict that we save the big expensive pieces like benefits increases, salary increases that they're asking for, toward the end of the contract negotiation period," Conroy said. "So we'll just work on the things that we can easily determine."
Rigby said even though this process might take some time, she is looking for things to improve.
“We really love the library and we really love working here. This is not done out of some way to hurt anyone," Rigby said. "We want everyone to benefit, the community, the management, and of course, us."
Members of both the union and the administrative sides said Monday's bargaining session went smoothly and professionally.
“It was very collegial and it was very businesslike. So it did set a good tone and set the groundwork for going forward in future sessions,” Conroy said.
“It was easier than we expected it to be. There was no push back today. We were just able to go through everything we are asking for and explain why,” Rigby said.
Conroy said moving forward, she and the administration want to make sure they create a mutually-beneficial agreement between the union staff and the library management.
“We have to as management, we have to keep in mind what we can afford to do, based on the tax dollars that we receive and what makes sense, what will not harm our public service," Conroy said. "All of those things will come into play as we talk about what we want to put together in the contract."