OSAGE COUNTY − A crash in Osage County Friday morning left one man dead and another man with moderate injuries.
The incident occurred at 10:37 a.m. one mile west of Route A on Highway 28.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Zachary Sutton of De Soto, Missouri, crossed the center line and struck Bryce Blankenship of Rosebud, Missouri, head on.
Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene, while Blankenship, 18, was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.