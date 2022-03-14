Dead fish found at Forum Nature Area labeled a 'natural kill'

COLUMBIA − Forum Nature Area has hundreds of dead fish in the water along one of its trails.
Missouri Department of Conservation agent Steffanie Abel believes this was a "natural kill," meaning the fish were not killed by any kind of pollution in the water.
Director of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department Mike Griggs said in an email to KOMU 8 that this is not an uncommon occurrence.
"Historically, we've found that the recent period of frozen lake water and the resulting loss of sunlight to the aquatic plants, probably caused a change in oxygen levels in the water," Griggs said. "As plants die and decompose, they absorb oxygen and even our lake aerators weren't able to prevent the fish from dying."
KOMU 8, along with others in the nature area were taken back by the smell. William Johnston, a first timer in the nature area, described it as "foul."
Although Kyle Oberweather, a worker at Wilson Fitness, said he didn't smell anything. He said it's just the coming and going of the seasons.
"It's just the natural progressions of nature," Oberweather said.
A frequenter of the nature area, Lottie Bushmann, said she wasn't fazed by the hundreds of dead fish.
"It was like, oh again. It does seem to happen pretty regularly and then when I see it I was like yea, the eagles and hawks are going to come down and eat the dead fish, it's gonna be great," Bushmann said.
KOMU 8 asked the Missouri Department of Conservation where these fish would go. MDC said it is the "circle of life" and that animals from all over the nature area will eat the dead fish.