COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is accepting applications for 13 boards or commissions, with 30 vacant positions up for grabs.
“We have a ton of projects and even our council, our staff, we can’t be everywhere at once and we don’t have everyone’s lived experiences,” the public information officer for the city of Columbia, Sydney Olsen, said. “So our boards and commissions are a great resource to the city as a whole and our council. They are a great way to hear from our residents, or business owners, the people who are directly interested or sometimes even directly impacted by issues.”
She gave an example of how the Disabilities Commission has spoken to the council about different issues.
“Those can vary from what it is like to use a screen reader on a certain website or just talk about how or standards impact their day-to-day lives," Olsen said, adding that all the boards and commissions “offer some advisement from citizens.”
All of the positions are volunteer-based. Olsen explained how these positions help with civic engagement, and some commissions promote more civic engagement from residents even if they aren’t on a board or commission. The Visions Commission is “one way that residents themselves are approaching other residents” to gather feedback to help the city with different projects or topics, Olsen said.
The city has just under 50 boards and commissions.
“There is really a group for most people who want to be involved and maybe want to start somewhere,” Olsen said.
The following are the current openings for each board or commission:
Airport Advisory Board
- Two openings
- Studies airport needs and makes recommendations to the council for improvements and use of airport
Building Construction Codes Commission
- One opening
- Professional engineer needed
- Reviews building construction codes
Climate and Environment Commission
- Five openings
- Advises city staff for annual Climate Adaptation and Action Plan (CAAP) progress report
Columbia Vision Commission
- Five openings
- Advises council relating to engaging the community on current and future city goals
Commission on Cultural Affairs
- Three openings
- Advises council with anything relating to Columbia's arts and cultural environment
Community Land Trust Organization Board
- Three openings
- Formed to protect affordable housing units created through public subsidies
Disabilities Commission
- One opening
- Considers concerns relating to residents with disabilities
Downtown Columbia Leadership Council
- One opening
- Reviews boundaries of an expanded downtown development area
Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health
- Four openings
- Educates and encourages local fitness and sports programs
Parking Advisory Commission
- Two openings
- Studies and advises council on parking resources
Public Transit Advisory Commission
- One opening
- Advises staff on safety matters and transit policy
Tax Increment Financing Commission
- One opening
- Advises council relating to tax increment financing proposals
Tree Board
- One opening
- Studies and advises council on forest resources
Olsen said she encourages anyone to apply.
“I think that oftentimes people may be a little intimidated by city processes or government processes and that’s something we’re always trying to combat here," she said. "If people are interested in something where maybe they don’t know for sure if they want to apply for a board or commission but they’re thinking about it, call us.”
Olsen said so far, they've seen good turnout of applications.
"But we always strive to hear from new and diverse voices in our community," she said.
The City Clerk’s office must receive all applications by 5 p.m. Friday.