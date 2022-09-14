PULASKI COUNTY - Pulaski County deputies were dispatched to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive subject in the 25000 block of Highway 17 Wednesday just before 10 a.m.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a deceased male and a deceased female. Their cause of death was not able to be determined, and autopsies have been scheduled, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Jimmy Bench said this is believed to be an isolated event and there is no immediate threat to the public.
An investigation into the death is ongoing. KOMU 8 will update this story as we learn more.