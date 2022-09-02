COOPER COUNTY - A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol.
Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
Hendricks was pronounced dead by the Cooper Counter coroner just before 11 a.m. Her next of kin have been contacted, MSHP said.
The highway patrol said it was investigating a body found in a ditch at the 94 mile marker late Friday morning. An investigation began and details about the crash were released around 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Highway Patrol vehicles are currently in the median on both sides of this bridge. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JIcapor1kV— Reagan Di Trolio TV (@ReaganTrolio) September 2, 2022
Traffic was reduced to one lane for over four hours.
No arrests have been made, according to online arrest reports.