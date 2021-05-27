CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's department is investigating an incident that left two dead and one injured at a home near Fulton Wednesday night.
Police say that Callaway County Joint Communications received an emergency call at around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. When they arrived to the residence in the 7000 block of Kenny Drive, two adults were found deceased and one was found in critical condition.
EMS transported the surviving adult to University Hospital, where they are now in stable condition.
An active investigation is underway by the Callaway County Sheriff's department. Police say that the deaths could be caused by carbon monoxide poisoning but nothing is confirmed at this time.
Police say no foul play is suspected and no other suspects are being investigated at this time.
The two dead were transported to Boone-Callaway County Medical Examiner's office where autopsies will be conducted. Next of kin notifications are being made.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates on this story as details become available.