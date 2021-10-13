MONITEAU COUNTY − The California Police Department confirmed officers and Moniteau County deputies were conducting a death investigation Wednesday morning.
Officers were investigating in the 300 block of South East Street as of 11 a.m.
California Police did not release any additional information as to what type of death investigation the department was conducting.
The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office says the situation is under control and there is no current danger to the community.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is released.