COLUMBIA – Organizations and businesses across Columbia are gearing up for the University of Missouri’s homecoming celebrations this weekend.
The kickoff to the weekend will start with the Decorate the District event in downtown Columbia Thursday. Starting at 10 a.m., student organizations at MU will paint storefront windows throughout downtown as a way to spread excitement across the community.
Jackson Ptasienski, an MU homecoming director, says Decorate the District is a way for local businesses to attract new customers.
“When walking by these businesses, I mean, you have to go in and see what they’re all about," he said.
Ptasienski said this event is meant to connect different communities both on and off campus.
“It’s just a great way to tie in what Mizzou is doing that weekend and tie in their work and creativity directly to the businesses to provide revenue for them,” Ptasienski said.
This year, MU’s homecoming theme is video games. Ptasienski said art reflecting this theme gives people of all ages an opportunity to get involved in the weekend’s festivities.
“It’s a great family event as well, for kids to come see the video games they grew up loving,” Ptasienski said.
Decorate the District was one of the few homecoming events that were able to take place last year due to the pandemic because it happens outside and allows for social distancing. Ptasienski said he anticipates even more excitement for homecoming as a whole this year.
“It’s our 110th, which is an amazing milestone,” Ptasienski said. “So I think every event is going to have an incredible turnout and incredible excitement surrounding it.”
Thirty-six businesses are participating in Decorate the District this year. Shakespeare’s Pizza is among the businesses getting a temporary art display this weekend.
Toby Epstein, the manager of Shakespeare’s Pizza downtown, said Decorate the District gives the restaurant a special energy.
“It definitely lends a certain spirit to the occasion,” Epstein said. “It makes our restaurant feel like it’s a part of homecoming, not just something that’s separate from it.”
Even though homecoming is a big weekend for celebrations, Epstein said it’s also a lot of work for him and his employees.
“It entails everybody on our staff working extra hours. So if you’re used to working eight hours, you’re going to be working 12 hours,” Epstein said. “If you’re used to working one day a weekend, you’re going to be working two or three.”
Even though businesses like Shakespeare’s Pizza anticipate a hardworking weekend, Ptasienski said Decorate the District is an effort to bring the homecoming spirit to life.
“It’s a great way to get these businesses involved on the busiest weekend in Columbia,” Ptasienski said.