FULTON − The National Deer Association of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) have partnered to host a statewide landowner cooperative meeting. The meeting will take place on June 23 and June 24 in various locations.
Participants will hear from conservation experts about land management practices.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. June 23 with an evening social at the Fulton Wursthaus, located at 5009 Pendergrass Road.
The day-long meeting begins at 8 a.m. June 24 at Bachelor Creek Cooperative, located at 2000 County Road 1051 in Montgomery City. Several speakers from different conservation partners will present topics such as managing private land for deer habitat, turkey habitat, wetlands and more.
The event is free to the public, however participants will be required to pay for meals and lodging. As some of this event will take place outside, it is recommended to dress according to weather.
The National Deer Association of Missouri ask that those in possession of a UTV or a side-by-side bring their vehicle for the field portion for the event. Those who cannot will be provided with one.