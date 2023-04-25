COLUMBIA - One of the former MU fraternity members charged in an October 2021 hazing case involving Danny Santulli, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.
Alec Wetzler pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor during a case review at the Boone County Courthouse.
This is the second guilty plea from this hazing incident at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Thomas Shultz also pleaded guilty Monday to a single misdemeanor charge.
The October 2021 incident left then-MU student Danny Santulli unable to walk, talk or see from alcohol poisoning.
There are still eight former fraternity members with pending criminal charges in the case. David Bianchi, a lawyer for the Santulli family, says it's a matter of time before they all plead guilty.
"There's no defense to these charges," Bianchi said. "In my opinion, it's only a question of when they all plead guilty; it's not going to be a question of will they plead guilty."
He added that the evidence in this case is overwhelming. Surveillance footage from the fraternity showed Santulli participating in hazing tactics. These left him unconscious with a blood alcohol content of .486, six times greater than the legal limit to drive.
"It's all captured on video, and then they sent text messages to one another, and the police have all of that," Bianchi said.
Wetzler's attorney requested that the judge put off sentencing. Wetzler is expected to be back in court for an update on June 6.
Bianchi says there is no update on Santulli's condition. He is still unable to walk, see or talk, and he requires constant care from his family.