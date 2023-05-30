COLUMBIA − Two defendants in the MU hazing case of Danny Santulli had status hearings at the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday.

Benjamin Parres had a status hearing at 9 a.m. with Judge Brouck Jacobs presiding. Parres' attorney appeared in court via WebEx. He asked for a "trial request docket for January 2024 or after."

Benjamin Karl had a status hearing at 10 a.m. with Judge Joshua Devine presiding. Karl's attorney requested a continuance for an additional status hearing. Judge Devine granted the continuance and scheduled Karl's next status hearing for 10 a.m. July 17.

Karl's attorney, Benjamin Faber, previously asked Devine for an out-of-county jury. Jurors will be bussed from Warren County to Boone County for a trial that has not been scheduled yet.

Both Parres and Karl face a class D felony charge of hazing - life endangerment in connection to the October 2021 Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity party that left Santulli with brain injuries.

So far, three out of 11 defendants have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of supplying alcohol to a minor.

Harrison Reichman was sentenced to 15 days of shock detention in jail and two years of unsupervised probation, and Thomas Shultz was sentenced to 30 days of shock detention. Alec Wetzler will be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 6.

Samuel Morrison will face a jury trial this September, and Ryan Delanty and Samuel Lane will each face a jury trial in December.