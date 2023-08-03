COLUMBIA − One of the former MU fraternity members charged in an October 2021 hazing case was sentenced for two misdemeanor charges Thursday afternoon.

Alec Wetzler, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor, both misdemeanors, in April.

For supplying liquor to a minor, Judge Stephanie Morrell sentenced Wetzler to two days of shock detention in the Boone County Jail. He also received a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, and two years of probation.

Wetzler must pay a $500 and court costs for purchasing or possessing alcohol as a minor.

His detention started immediately, and he was taken into custody while in the courtroom.

While on probation, Wetzler is not allowed to go to any bars or liquor stores. He is also not allowed to consume any alcohol or other illegal substances.

The hazing incident at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity left then-MU student Danny Santulli unable to walk, talk or see from alcohol poisoning.

Judge Morrell said there were several statements made that influenced her decision.

"There are consequences to the actions that we make," Morrell said "And this court has considered every aspect of that night and the decisions that you made and the consequences of those."

A total of 11 defendants were charged in connection to the incident. Wetzler, the only defendant not charged with a hazing felony, is the fourth to be sentenced.