BOONE COUNTY - Drivers will experience delays and lane closures over the next several weeks as work continues on the new Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport and on the Sorrels Overpass Road Bridge replacement.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will have 15-minute road closures on Interstate 70 while blasting takes place north of I-70 and east of the bridge. Closures are expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. over the next several weeks.
MoDOT says the short closures will protect those driving in the area.
“Safety continues to be our top priority as we work on the new bridges,” Rocheport Project Director Brandi Baldwin said in a news release. “The blasting is taking place several hundred feet from Interstate 70. We want to make sure that the road is all clear, and that no rock has made it to the roadway.
Similar closures are also expected in the coming weeks as crews continue construction on the new Sorrels Overpass Road Bridge, west of Columbia.
As crews install girders, closures will be limited to 15 minutes and will take place during the overnight hours to limit traffic impacts.
MoDOT says it will update drivers with specific closure dates and times via roadside digital signs, social media and news releases. All work is weather permitting and could be delayed.