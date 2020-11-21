COLUMBIA – It is a big week for delivery drivers.
Jonathan White, general manager of Wise Guys Pizza, said he expects business to boom this week because families are home for Thanksgiving, and will quickly tire of cooking.
As a result, White said he expects his delivery drivers to make more calls.
"If you have the ability to tip and you can, please do," he said.
For drivers like Brandi Wood, tips go a long way.
Wood left her previous job in the spring because she is immunocompromised. But after being denied unemployment benefits, her bills piled up.
"So I had to get back and work, and I was really blessed that Jonathan hired me," she said.
Wood said delivering the pandemic is made difficult because she craves human interaction.
Often, she will wait by her car, 20 or 30 feet away from the door, to shout "Have a good day" to the customer before moving to the next house.
"We have had people call us and tell us that made their day because they also miss it," she said.
For White, he hopes people will continue to treat his drivers kindly during the holiday week.
"A lot of my drivers are parents and they're just trying to make it like we all are," he said.