COLUMBIA - Getting food by delivery has been hard to come by during the latest snowstorm. Columbia saw over nine inches of snow fall before the storm made its way out of Mid-Missouri.
Very few brave delivery drivers have worked for restaurants and companies like DoorDash and GrubHub in the snow.
One business that kept delivering despite the weather was Sub Shop on 8th Street in downtown Columbia. Two of the four Sub Shop locations stayed open amidst the cold and the only delivery location, on 8th Street, continued deliveries as well.
Sub Shop has seen a dip in business over the snowy period, down to five deliveries per day instead of its usual 15 to 20. The eateries have also had reduced hours, only being open until early afternoon instead of staying open until its usual close time at 10 p.m.
One cashier, Brandon Steele says that some customers don't consider the risk of the drivers when they choose to get delivery.
"I think they don't think about it because like imagine you're getting a delivery and it's like 'sorry your food didn't show up, your driver's in the hospital,' are you going to feel bad? Because you are the one who ordered that food but it's not your fault," Steele said.
Sub Shop customers were excited to hear that they were open for delivery the last couple days.
"Today I was getting a lot of, I guess, happy responses whenever I said we were delivering, like they went 'oh yes, cool I get to eat,'" Steel said.
Sub Shop plans to keep delivering their sandwiches to their customers.