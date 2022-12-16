COLUMBIA - Temperatures are decreasing, and one local repair shop is starting to notice more customers who need a new heating system or want their current system repaired or looked at.
For the first time in 15 years, Accurate Heating and Cooling said it had to put a hold on taking new customers to "just try and take care of the clients it already has."
Tammy Poulsen, office manager at Accurate Heating and Cooling, said she was unsure what has caused the increase, but the company is not taking new customers until January. The company has experienced an increase volume in repair need.
Poulsen says if your system is getting older, drastic change in temperature will challenge it even further.
"It has been a relatively warm fall, but the calls have not stopped coming in, and so we just had so much influx we had to say, 'You know what our existing customers have to be our priority right now,'" Poulsen said.
She says most people believe that the best time to do seasonal maintenance is every six months.
"The problem with that is Missouri has more heating months than cooling months, so it may not be every six months," Poulsen said.
Accurate Heating and Cooling recommends following these tips if you aren't able get an appointment right away:
- Change your filter, understand your system's type of filter and when it needs to be changed,
- Change the batteries in your thermostat,
- Turn your equipment off and back on to clear any errors and give it a chance to reboot.
"Of course people are concerned," Poulsen said. "It's much harder to survive in the cold weather than it is in the warm weather."
She says Accurate Heating and Cooling will do everything they can to take care of the calls coming in.