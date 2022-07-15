JEFFERSON CITY - Democratic lawmakers in Missouri are speaking out, criticizing Gov. Mike Parson's decision to not call a special session that would have addressed questions regarding the state's new laws restricting abortion.
Current Missouri law outlaws abortion except in medical emergencies and when necessary to save the life of a mother. However, it is unclear what medical issues qualify under that exemption.
Democratic lawmakers said they had received reports from both legal experts and medical providers saying the state's law was confusing.
Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade criticized Parson for not calling a special session or providing more clarity on the issue.
“Now, instead of bringing legal certainty to the right of Missourians to access and use birth control, the governor has opted to stick with vague assurances," Quade said.
On Monday, Democratic leaders called for the special session to safeguard contraception and medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies in response to the confusion.
Parson told a St. Louis-based TV station that the law has no impact on access to contraception, but the issue of ectopic pregnancies is too complicated to be addressed during a special legislative session. He also said he wanted doctors and other medical professionals to weigh in on the matter.
“Bureaucrats and attorneys don’t need to be the ones deciding on what is life-threatening,” Parson said. “Doctors need to have a seat at that table, and frankly they’re more qualified to be able to make that decision than anybody else is.”
Missouri State Senator Lauren Arthur said the special session would have helped ease people's minds on the current abortion ban.
"I think people are scared and we should make it clear that they need to seek whatever treatment that is required," said Arthur. "[People] shouldn't hesitate to go to the hospital for fear of what may happen to them under Missouri law."
Arthur also wants there to be clarity for healthcare professionals.
"We also want to guarantee that healthcare providers and doctors don't have to look over their shoulder or don't have to consult their hospital's lawyer before using their expertise to take care of patients," Arthur said.
Kelli R. Jones, the Communication Director for Gov. Parson's office, provided a statement to KOMU Tuesday.
"Presiding judges possess the legal authority to appoint interim prosecuting attorneys to meet exigencies such as this," Jones said. "Given the proximity to an election, the Governor's Office would defer to the interim appointment unless and until such appointment proves incapable of meeting local needs."
Earlier this week, the state health department issued guidance that advises those with questions to read Missouri laws on abortion and otherwise leaves it up to prosecutors to interpret.
Arthur stressed the urgency for lawmakers to address this issue.
"This is a problem created by lawmakers and their failure to clearly define terms," Arthur said, "and this is a problem that lawmakers need to correct. I fear that any delay in bringing lawmakers back will cause needless suffering and maybe even death in patients. So, this feels like an urgent and important thing we need to address."
Arthur said lawmakers are going to continue to elevate the issue and make sure Missourians can receive the health care they need.