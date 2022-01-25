Demolition continues on Fayette's historic town square

FAYETTE - Demolition on the west side of Fayette’s historic town square began Monday.
Community members gathered to watch the construction. Mackenzie Wells, who owned a business in the square, said there are mixed emotions about the renovations.
“I know a lot of people are sad to see old buildings come down, and I get it,” Wells said. “But it’s going to be great for our little town. Little improvements.”
Wells owned a fitness studio in the building for 7 years. While she’s looking forward to the change, she said the space will be missed.
“It’s where I started my whole fitness journey,” Wells said. “If it weren’t for that little hole in the wall, I wouldn’t be where I am today, so that does mean a lot to me.”
Scott Queen, the Central Methodist University spokesperson and board member of Fayette Main Street, said the demolition is expected to be finished by the end of the week. Renovations will then begin to revitalize the space.
“Central is the largest employer in Howard County,” Queen said. “We wanted to honor the history of the retail space while still being a good corporate partner.”
One nearby business owner said he believes this reconstruction will be beneficial for the community.
“It’ll hopefully bring new people in town and give the community more to look forward to rather than a deteriorating building,” Preston Ary said.
CMU has plans to construct a three-story building and utilize the top two floors for student housing. The first floor will hold retailers that Queen said he hopes are student friendly. The project will cost $6.5 million.
“We have a very energetic timeline,” Queen said. “We’re hoping to be close to being finished for the start of school.”
Queen said CMU plans for students to start living there in August 2022.