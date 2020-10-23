COLUMBIA – With COVID-19 cases rising in Missouri, demonstrators took their concerns to the Senators’ Columbia offices this afternoon.
Organizers and attendees urged the two to focus on getting more aid to the people of Missouri, rather than confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
This comes as cases have spiked 20 percent over the last two weeks, according to the New York Times.
The gathering was hosted by members of the Mid-Missouri Solidarity Network. Rebecca Shaw, co-lead of CoMo for Progress, said the congressmen are worried about the wrong issues.
“Their focus seems to be on the Supreme Court nominee” Shaw said. “There are many people in the state of Missouri that are really suffering from COVID issues.”
Roughly 20 people braved the cold and rain to express their frustrations with Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt. Voting and ballot issues were also discussed.
“People came out, even on a cold nasty Missouri day, to tell the Senators ‘Hey Senators, please pay attention to us,’” Shaw said. “We need to focus on the fact that people are losing their jobs, losing their homes."
Missouri’s unemployment rate peaked in May at 10.2 percent and has slowly fallen since. However, the current rate is still nearly 50 percent higher than the same time last year, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Staffers from both Sen. Blunt and Sen. Hawley’s offices were in attendance.
A representative from Sen. Blunt’s office said via email, “This week, Sen. Blunt voted to move forward on a targeted COVID-19 relief package."