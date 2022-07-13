JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday it has awarded a $50,000 grant to the city of New Bloomfield.
The money is part of a Clean Water Engineering Report Grant which will help evaluate the city's wastewater collection system, according to a press release from the department.
The department said the city will use the grant to find and create fixes to the wastewater system and to help stop stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes.
The department also said the plan should be done in 2023.
"Through this and other available assistance programs, communities can improve key infrastructure, protect public health and the environment, and experience real economic benefits,” the DNR said.
The department also said the project is being funded by money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.