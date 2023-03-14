COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation will buy back Callery pear trees on the property of Missouri residents on April 18.
MDC crews will cut down the trees, also known as the Bradford pear, Cleveland Select, Autumn Blaze, or Aristocrat, and replace them with a free, noninvasive tree.
Events will be held from 3-6 p.m. in cities across the state, including Columbia. Registration for the events begins March 15.
Callery pear trees multiply quickly and crowd out native Missouri plants, according to the MDC. The trees often lose limbs and split apart in bad weather. MDC encourages homeowners and landscapers to grow native plants when picking a tree to plant this spring.